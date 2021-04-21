InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Coveralls and Safety Harness (JMC-2319)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In our experiences as firefighters for over 20 years, we often used safety harnesses in fire and rescue situations," said one of two co-inventors from Monticello, Fla. Concerned with the effectiveness of conventional harnesses, however, we came up with a safer option."

They developed SAFETY HARNESS to provide better protection against injury and death than standard safety harnesses. Thus, it facilitates enhanced safety conditions and affords peace of mind for workers. At the same time, it increases productivity and reduces Workers' Compensation claims. It is also durable, practical, comfortable and easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

