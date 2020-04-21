InventHelp Inventor Develops Clear Way to Detect Urinary Tract Infections (PND-5013)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a long term care nurse and I wanted to create a better way to detect UTI's in patients," said an inventor, from Villas, N.J., "so I invented the U T I INDICATOR UNDERWEAR."

The invention provides an effective way to diagnose urinary tract infections in incontinent patients. It also helps to prevent urinary leaks. As a result, it enables the user to promptly seek treatment and it could provide added health benefits and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for patients who experience urinary incontinence and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a quick and clear UTI diagnosis for patients."

