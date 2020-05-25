|
25.05.2020 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Clear View Cooler (IPL-703)
PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I attend sporting and entertainment events that only allow clear containers which requires deciding what will be taken into the arena as well as left behind," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop a better cooler which would allow a large amount of items to be taken to various sporting or other events."
She developed THE CLEAR COOLER to allow clearance to events that require transparent containers only. This improved design could effectively keep foods cold and dry while providing clear visibility of the stored items. Additionally, it could easily be maneuvered across any terrain.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-703, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
