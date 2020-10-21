SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’289 -0.1%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0732 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’924 0.9%  Dollar 0.9048 -0.2%  Öl 41.8 -2.5% 
21.10.2020 21:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Breast Pump Accessory for Hands-Free Use (ROH-725)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to multi-task or pick up my baby while pumping breast milk," said an inventor, from Eden, N.Y., "so I invented the PUMP ON THE GO."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to utilize a breast pump. In doing so, it ensures that the hands are free for other tasks. As a result, it eliminates the need for nursing mothers to sit idly while pumping and it increases freedom and productivity. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nursing mothers who utilize breast pumps. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents pumping from interrupting daily activities for busy new mothers."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 228.40
-0.70 %
Nestle 106.54
-0.82 %
UBS Group 11.12
-0.89 %
Givaudan 3’873.00
-0.92 %
Part Grp Hldg 852.00
-1.11 %
Novartis 76.38
-1.79 %
CS Group 9.68
-1.83 %
The Swatch Grp 207.50
-1.98 %
SGS 2’350.00
-2.16 %
Roche Hldg G 299.15
-2.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:04
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15:37
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
12:30
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Could Stimulus Raise Bond Yields?
08:05
SMI ohne Richtung
20.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:45
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
mehr
#BXstelltvor: Lang und Schwarz mit Carsten Lütke-Bornefeld | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie profitiert zweistellig: Zur Rose legt in den ersten neun Monaten deutlich zu
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Nestlé wächst zweistellig mit Vitaminen und medizinischen Produkten - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Meyer-Burger-Chef: "Arbeiten mit Hochdruck an Fremdkapitalfinanzierung" - Meyer Burger-Aktie kräftig im Plus
US-Börsen auf Richtungssuche -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Lonza-Partner Moderna macht Hoffnung auf US-Notfallzulassung für Corona-Impfung - Moderna-Aktie leicht im Plus
Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
2020 voller Herausforderungen: So sollten Anleger laut Morgan Stanley jetzt reagieren
US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Idorsia-Hauptaktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung voll mitgemacht - Idorsia-Aktie stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen auf Richtungssuche -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex sackten am Mittwoch kräftig ab. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit