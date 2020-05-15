|
15.05.2020 18:30:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Boat Seat to Absorb Shock on Rough Waters (HTT-7232)
PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love fishing and boating but I have back problems and wanted to create a smoother ride on rough waters," said an inventor, from Leesburg, Ga., "so I invented the HARPER AIR RIDE."
The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way for a boater to ride in choppy waters. In doing so, it prevents the body from absorbing sudden shocks. As a result, it could help to reduce back pain, stress and fatigue while boating and it could make a boating experience more enjoyable. The invention features an adaptable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for boat manufacturers, owners and enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort and safety for boaters."
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-7232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-boat-seat-to-absorb-shock-on-rough-waters-htt-7232-301053779.html
SOURCE InventHelp
