InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage Dispensing System for Sports Teams (BRK-2903)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a football game and thought there could be a better way to supply water or a sports drink to the athletes," said an inventor, from Millbrook, Ala., "so I invented the MAXIMUM HYDRATION."

The invention provides an effective way for sports trainers to store and dispense water for athletes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to juggle multiple water bottles. As a result, it increases convenience and it could enhance hydration and sanitation. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletic trainers and sports teams. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a quick and efficient beverage dispensing system for sports teams."

