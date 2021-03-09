SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 32’066 0.8%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1043 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’717 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’015 2.2%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bedding Accessory to Secure Fitted Sheets (SFO-749)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to keep the fitted sheet in place on my bed while sleeping," said an inventor, from Hollister, Calif., "so I invented the SHEET STAY. My design enhances comfort and it saves time when making the bed."

InventHelp Logo

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a fitted sheet in place on a bed. In doing so, it prevents the fitted sheet from shifting or falling. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with readjusting a fitted sheet. The invention features a simple, user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-749, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

