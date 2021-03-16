SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’849 -0.3%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1019 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.0%  Bitcoin 51’600 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 -0.2%  Öl 68.3 -0.7% 

16.03.2021 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory for Mobile Devices (MTN-3586)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to enjoy music or watch videos on your smartphone or tablet while showering or bathing," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the TECH ARM. My design could enhance communication and relaxation in the bathroom."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to view or utilize a mobile phone or tablet within a shower or bathtub. In doing so, it helps to prevent water-related damage. It also increases convenience and entertainment and it ensures that the electronic device is safe and accessible. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3586, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

