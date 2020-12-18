SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’150 -0.5%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0827 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’884 -0.1%  Bitcoin 20’141 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8848 0.1%  Öl 52.0 0.9% 

18.12.2020 19:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Accessory for Eliminating Unpleasant Odors (NWO-430)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a commercial fisherman and I spend a great deal of time on a fishing boat.  I wanted to prevent and remove unpleasant smells from bathrooms with limited ventilation," said an inventor, from Morgan City, La., "so I invented the TORNADO."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a quick, simple and effective means of eliminating unpleasant odors in a bathroom.  As a result, it ensures the bathroom smells fresh and clean after each use.  The invention features an automatic and efficient design that is convenient and easy to use.  The invention is ideal for use in bathrooms with limited ventilation.  Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bathroom-accessory-for-eliminating-unpleasant-odors-nwo-430-301191856.html

SOURCE InventHelp

