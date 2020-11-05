InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive System for Stopping Vehicles Fleeing from a Crime (CCT-4485)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "All too often the headlines reflect another violent crime in which police officers and/or innocent bystanders have lost their lives," said an inventor from Versailles, Ind. "I wanted to create a safer environment for the police as well as for anyone who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

He developed HIGH SPEED FUEL SHUTDOWN to enable law enforcement officials to prevent dangerous high-speed chases. As such, it reduces the chance of automotive crashes, which lowers the risk of accident-related injuries and deaths. Since it improves highway safety, it affords peace of mind for law enforcement officials and the general public. Another advantage is that it increases the chances for the capture and arrest of perpetrators. In addition, it is convenient, effective and easy to operate.

