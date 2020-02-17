InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety System for Tires (CBA-3590)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to detect and deal with low tire pressure," said an inventor, from N. Charleston, S.C., "so I invented the AUTO FILL."

The invention provides an improved way to ensure that tires are properly filled with air. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stop and add air to low tires. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a time-saving alternative to stopping for air."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3590, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

