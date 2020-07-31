|
31.07.2020 18:30:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Engine Start (LCC-5006)
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I can't auto start my car from my workplace due to the distance to the vehicle as well as the brick building," said an inventor from New Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a means to start the vehicle at a scheduled time."
She developed the SCHEDULED START as a reliable and user-friendly invention that would feature a convenient and time-saving design. It would offer motorists optimum comfort by warming or cooling the vehicle's interior. Additionally, it would reduce vehicle preparation time in the winter.
The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-5006, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-automatic-engine-start-lcc-5006-301102770.html
SOURCE InventHelp
