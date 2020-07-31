InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Buttons (LVT-261)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had trouble buttoning blouses and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented this."

The invention eases the task of buttoning clothes. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various limitations, the elderly and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents the hassles and frustrations associated with inserting a button into a button hole."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

