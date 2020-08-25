25.08.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops and Automated Fuel Tracking Device (STU-2391)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this from work experience. I can't track my fuel on multiple small jobs who want to know where my fuel is going and to what equipment," said an inventor from Roosevelt, UT. "So, I created BEN'S AUTOMATED TRANSFER PUMP."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for tracking and cataloging fuel being used at various work sites. Using this invention, the business could precisely record how much fuel was consumed by equipment at each and every job. This could lead to  improved record keeping, billing, organization, and time-savings. Additionally, it would be safe, user-friendly, weatherproof, reliable and cost effective.

The inventor described their unique invention. "My design saves time and provides accurate fuel tracking for businesses and contractors."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-and-automated-fuel-tracking-device-stu-2391-301116159.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 370.20
-0.78 %
SGS 2’377.00
-1.00 %
LafargeHolcim 43.54
-1.09 %
Adecco Group 48.08
-1.62 %
Swisscom 509.40
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
15:59
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
15:56
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:33
Schwergewichte halten SMI im Zaum
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert schwächer
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie profitiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fallen zurück -- Dow etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte fallen am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Gewinnen leicht ins Minus zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex kann sich noch leicht im Plus halten. Der US-Leitindex tendiert etwas leichter. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB