InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Crafting Table (CNC-590)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been crocheting for many years and I enjoy it a lot but sometimes the yarn, materials and other supplies are all over the place and out of reach. I wanted to design something that made it easy to make blankets and rugs," said an inventor from Roaring River, N.C.

The CROCHET TABLE fulfills the need for a means to store various supplies in an organized and accessible fashion when crocheting. It ensures that the yarn remains clean, dry and tangle-free. It is also durable, convenient and portable. Additionally, it allows skeins of yarn in various colors to feed easily with even tension. Furthermore, it eliminations the need to do the tedious chore of rolling yarn into a ball which can leave a crafter with sore hands and wrists. Lastly, it prevents yarn from becoming tangled which requires a great deal of time and energy to untangle. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-590. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

