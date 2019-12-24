InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Vehicular Safety System (SFO-648)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Saratoga, Calif., has developed the ELECTROMAGNETIC G-FORCE COMBATANT, an advanced vehicular safety system designed to greatly reduce the possibility of flipping over while making turns. It uses electromagnets to progressively combat G-forces encountered when accelerating around bends.

"After going on a road trip to Georgia, I saw a multitude of overturned cars on mountain roads. I thought there had to be a way to prevent this from happening," said the inventor. The ELECTROMAGNETIC G-FORCE COMBATANT improves vehicular stability and handling when making turns. In turn, this reduces the likelihood of flip-over accidents, which ultimately increases roadway safety. It offers passengers with a much more enjoyable and comfortable ride on winding roads. This system offers an automatic operation that would be reliable. Finally, it is adaptable to different types of vehicles.

