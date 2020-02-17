+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
17.02.2020 20:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Adjustable Accessible Bucky (LLF-314)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a radiological technologist and desired an easier way to perform erect exams," said an inventor from Wahneta, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a better bucky that would not be secured to a wall, but would 'float' on tracks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the patent pending FLOATING BUCKY FOR X-RAY to offer a much greater level of adjustability. This invention would ensure that the area beneath it would be unobstructed. Additionally, it would allow images of individuals in standing or seated positions to more easily be acquired including patients in wheelchairs and seated on stretchers.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-adjustable-accessible-bucky-llf-314-301001429.html

SOURCE InventHelp

