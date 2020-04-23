Inventhelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect Parked Cars from Sun and Heat (FLA-3227)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to keep your car cool and protected while parked," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SUN BLOC."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the interior of a parked car from heat and sun damage. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to portable sunshades. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design, with easy retractable housing, could help to prevent a parked car's interior from overheating."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

