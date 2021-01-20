SMI 10’945 0.6%  SPI 13’576 0.6%  Dow 31’170 0.8%  DAX 13’921 0.8%  Euro 1.0777 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’624 0.8%  Gold 1’868 1.5%  Bitcoin 31’230 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8899 0.1%  Öl 56.2 0.5% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
20.01.2021 19:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Properly Hold a Baseball Bat (FED-2254)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I coach baseball and thought there could be an accessory to help batters correctly hold the bat with the fingers," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the PNEUMO BATTING GLOVE. My design helps to prevent palm stingers and it could improve speed and power when batting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention encourages a baseball player to properly hold a bat. In doing so, it prevents a batter from holding a bat in the palms. As a result, it could enhance batting performance and it could increase wrist action and swing speed. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for baseball players and softball players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-to-properly-hold-a-baseball-bat-fed-2254-301211554.html

SOURCE InventHelp

pagehit