21.04.2021 03:26:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Accessing a Semi-Truck Cab (KXX-290)
PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create an easier way for me and my wife to climb in and out of the truck," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the EASY STEP ADAPTER. My design eliminates the need to stretch and strain on the truck steps."
The invention provides an easier way for a truck driver to access the truck cab. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle when climbing up into the truck. As a result, it reduces physical strain and fall risks and it enhances safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-accessory-for-accessing-a-semi-truck-cab-kxx-290-301273305.html
SOURCE InventHelp
IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel weit zurück. Die US-Börsen gaben am Dienstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
