21.11.2018 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Waste Water Hydro Power Plant (CBA-3507)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired to improve utilities, said an inventor from Conway, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a better power generation system that would capture a wasted source of energy and use it for the good of communities."

He developed a patent pending hydroelectric generation system that would be small, efficient, and simple to use. It would be adaptable for use on municipal sewage treatment plants of sufficient head and flow rate. This invention would provide a source of essentially free, relatively continuous electricity.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-waste-water-hydro-power-plant-cba-3507-300752341.html

SOURCE InventHelp

17:14
Ist 5G ein «Game Changer»?
14:00
Ausverkauf am Ölmarkt setzt sich fort
08:40
SMI-Schwergewichte wie ein Fels in der Brandung
19.11.18
Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% Coupon p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Danone, Casino Guichard Perrachon SA, Unilever
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Zentralbanken bei Inflationssteuerung unterschiedlich erfolgreich
20.11.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Branchen mit der höchsten Dividendenrendite
15.11.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Bangladesch und Indien an der Spitze
