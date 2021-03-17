|
17.03.2021 20:00:00
InventHelp Inventor Designs More Convenient and Comfortable Earbuds (PHO-2092)
PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an exercise fanatic who likes to listen to music while working out, but it's frustrating having to deal with conventional earbuds while moving," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. "In order to solve this problem, I conceived of my design."
The easy-to-use, compact WIRELESS EARBUDS provides a more convenient and comfortable way to wear earbuds. It avoids entanglement and hassle, as well as allows for free movement.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 14-PHO-2092, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-designs-more-convenient-and-comfortable-earbuds-pho-2092-301246694.html
SOURCE InventHelp
