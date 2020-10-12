Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 18:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Creates Improved Drill Bit Guide (ALL-1935)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved drill bit guide," said an inventor from Thomaston, Ga. "So, I invented the DRILL BIT GUIDE."

The invention fulfills the need for a drill bit guide for use with a handheld drill. It eliminates "bit wander" or skating. The device keeps the bit perpendicular to the work piece material surface. It can prevent drill bit slippage and damage to material. Additionally, it ensures a straight plunge of the drilled hole and is safe and easy to use.

The inventor described their unique design. "My design is unique because it can eliminate drill bit slippage."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1935, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

     

     

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-creates-improved-drill-bit-guide-all-1935-301148365.html

SOURCE InventHelp

