|
13.06.2023 15:48:00
Invalda INVL: Notification on transactions in the issuer's securities
Invalda INVL has received notifications of managers' transactions (attached).
The person authorised to provide additional information:
Darius Šulnis
President of Invalda INVL
E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com
Attachments
- R.Rajeckas_Invalda INVL stock options 12062023-s0613
- Notification_Invalda INVL_12062023_stock options_DSulnis
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Invalda AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Invalda AB
What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?
Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Dow fester -- SMI und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss höher
Die Wall Street legt zu. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegen sich am Dienstag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}