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19.11.2026 22:53:44
Intuit Q1 Profit Rises, Raises FY27 Revenue Outlook; To Sell Mailchimp
(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), the financial technology company behind TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, with results exceeding the top end of its guidance.
The company also raised its full-year revenue outlook and announced a deal to sell its email marketing platform Mailchimp to Bending Spoons for approximately $3.68 billion.
Net income for the quarter increased to $695 million or $2.59 per share from $446 million or $1.59 per share in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $780 million or $2.91 per share.
Total revenue for the quarter grew 12% to $4.35 billion from $3.89 billion a year earlier.
Global Business Solutions revenue advanced 15% to $3.1 billion, with Online Ecosystem revenue rising 20% to $2.4 billion. Consumer revenue increased 7% to $958 million.
Under the agreement, Bending Spoons will acquire Mailchimp for about $3.68 billion, consisting of $3.31 billion in cash and $368 million in Bending Spoons stock. The transaction is expected to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Intuit intends to use the cash proceeds to repurchase shares during fiscal 2027 following the closing.
For fiscal 2027, Intuit now expects revenue of $23.081 billion to $23.365 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $23.279 billion to $23.512 billion. The company reiterated its full-year earnings per share outlook of $20.12 to $20.36 and adjusted earnings per share forecast of $22.88 to $23.12.
For the second quarter, Intuit expects revenue of $4.931 billion to $4.954 billion, earnings per share of $2.55 to $2.60 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.17 to $3.22. The guidance does not include any impact from the pending Mailchimp sale.
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Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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