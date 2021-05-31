IntSights Teams Up with Cyberworld to Deliver Enterprise-grade Threat Intelligence in Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights, the threat intelligence company focused on providing threat intelligence for all, today announced its further expansion in the Asia Pacific region through a strategic distributor partnership with Cyberworld. IntSights will extend its full range of solutions, including the External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite, to value-added resellers, system integrators, and enterprises in Hong Kong and Macau.

IntSights is devoted to helping enterprises act on early warnings, track suspicious domain changes, and stop attacks before they hit the network with its best-in-class advanced threat protection and intelligence solution. Enterprises can leverage the recently launched IntSights Extend – a browser extension that provides enriched threat intelligence over any browser – to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities and other indicators of compromise (IOCs) within existing tools and webpages, and analyze and investigate any threat.

Cyberworld is an established IT product distributor in Hong Kong with a proven track record in providing security and network infrastructure solutions for global industry leaders. With this milestone, IntSights will tap Cyberworld's extensive experience and understanding of the Hong Kong and Macau markets to grow its channel base and accelerate customer acquisition in the region.

"IntSights stands out with its best-of-breed threat intelligence solution that seamlessly integrates with existing security stacks without the added complexity and disruption," said Jansen Uy, Regional General Manager of Cyberworld Asia Limited. "The threat environment is constantly evolving, and we are confident that through our partnership with IntSights, we can now empower enterprise customers to proactively identify, guard against, and take down threats before they happen."

"We are excited to partner with Cyberworld to deliver tailored, actionable real-time threat intelligence capabilities that do not require the heavy resources demanded by traditional security solutions," said Wilson Lee, General Manager for APAC at IntSights. "Cyberworld is well-positioned with its cybersecurity expertise in the local market and broad network of reseller partners in the region. We are focused to bring the benefits of IntSights solutions to enterprise customers in Hong Kong and Macau, while helping them maximize return on their security investment."

About IntSights

IntSights focuses on providing threat intelligence for all by enabling organizations of any type or size to gain the full benefits of external threat intelligence, no matter the scope or sophistication of their threat intelligence program. Unlike any other solution on the market, IntSights takes the complexity out of threat intelligence and delivers instant value without the heavy lift or sizable resource allocation that traditional threat intelligence solutions require. Designed to scale, IntSights provides frictionless integration of our real-time cyber threat intelligence with existing security infrastructure, allowing enterprises to maximize return on investment.

IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Cyberworld Asia Limited

Founded in 1991, Cyberworld (Asia) Ltd. has steadily established as a reputable IT products distributor in Hong Kong and obtained trust from both our valued customers and suppliers alike. We focus on distributing Network Infrastructure, Network Security, Network Access Control, Application Security, Web Security and Data Management and Security etc.

We distribute the best-of-breed IT solutions from industry leaders and committed to providing professional support and service to our customers at competitive prices. We strive to be our customer's number one choice for all their IT requirements in every sense. Our professional sales and technical staff provide customers with pre-sales and post-sales support along every step. Moreover, we cooperate with our valued-partners such as systems integrators and vendors in marketing campaigns to further enhance sales.

Our success is achieved through customer satisfaction and understanding. We know that in today's market, it is important to bring in quality solutions to suit our customers' needs in a timely and professional manner.

To learn more, please visit our LinkedIn and Facebook page.

SOURCE IntSights