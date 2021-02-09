Introducing The Virtual PA

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bulldog Adjusters is happy to announce a new partnership with roofers and general contractors across the United States.

"A match made in heaven," says Vince Lefton, CEO of Bulldog Adjusters. "We've created a claim processing system that makes it easier than ever for contractors to get paid faster and make more money!"

This partnership's primary goals are to file, estimate, negotiate, and settle claims, which enable contractors to secure more jobs, generate more revenue, and reduce their loss rate. With The Virtual PA powered by Bulldog Adjusters, contractors can spend more time scaling their business while we take care of the claims processing for claims both large and small.

The benefits of partnering with The Virtual PA include.

Generate More Revenue - Dealing with insurance companies can be time-consuming! With the Virtual PA, you can be out in the field, growing your business, and servicing your customers, not waiting for the insurance company to pay the claim!

Perfected Processes - Our insurance claim approach is process-dependent, not people-dependent, and begins with our easy-to-use custom scoping tool. With access to our proprietary CRM, you will have visibility to ensure that your customers are being taken care of from start to finish.

Complete Claims Processing - From Filing the claim to writing the estimate, calling the insurance company, scheduling with the insurance adjusters, we handle the entire process. We use our strong negotiation skills on behalf of our clients to ensure the highest possible settlement so that our partners don't have to spend their day chasing after insurance companies.

Reduce Loss Rate - Your customers will know that you are on top of their claim every step of the way, and when it comes to the mortgage check processing, We'll issue a check with your company and the homeowner's name on it and send it directly to your office! That's how The Virtual PA gets you paid faster!

Eliminate the friction with The Virtual Public Adjuster!

The Virtual PA is powered by Bulldog Adjusters. We are a national public adjusting firm with over twelve years of business experience and a reputation for being pioneers in the public adjusting field. With nationwide coverage, we can help your clients no matter where they are! We've settled thousands of claims across our company's lifespan, resulting in the recovery of hundreds of millions of dollars. We're a firm that has provided consistent and reliable results, making our clients confident with our ability to help them and our partners.

