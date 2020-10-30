Introducing the Sun Life AM Hong Kong ESG Index Fund

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited ("Sun Life Asset Managment" or "the Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, launched today the Sun Life AM Hong Kong ESG Index Fund, bringing the first Hang Seng ESG 50 Index fund to investors in Hong Kong. The investment strategy is designed to engage rising interest in ESG investing globally, and demonstrates Sun Life's long-standing commitment to sustainability.

"It is prime time to launch the ESG Index Fund for a better tomorrow." Stanley Ngan, Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited, said, "We are honoured to become the first asset management house to launch a Hang Seng ESG 50 Index fund. ESG-focused index funds have been gaining momentum in recent years in the wake of growing concerns over sustainability and corporate governance issues. Assessing public companies' ESG policies in a stringent and systematic investment process corresponds with investors' demand of integrating their values whilst generating returns. The Sun Life AM Hong Kong ESG Index Fund offers a cost-effective solution that incorporates ESG investing into mainstream Hong Kong equity strategies."

ESG investing can help shape a more sustainable future while offering growth potential to investors. For example, The Hang Seng ESG 50 Index outperformed the Hang Seng Index over one-year, three-year and five-year terms[1].

With a seasoned investment management team with more than 20 years of experience, Sun Life Asset Managment is committed to upholding its fiduciary duties for the financial betterment of investors and savers in Hong Kong. As the third largest MPF investment manager in terms of assets under management[2], Sun Life Asset Management has played an instrumental role in driving the bright performance of the scheme under its management with prudent investment strategy and stringent discipline, with the aim to safeguard the retirement funds of many pre-retirees in Hong Kong.

The Sun Life AM Hong Kong ESG Index Fund tracks the performance of the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, launched in July 2020. The index comprises the top 50 Hong Kong-listed companies that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability which encompasses environmental, social and governance based on an assessments and rating framework undertaken by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency.

Daniel Wong, Director & Head of Research and Analytics, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited, said, "ESG investing is gaining traction across global markets. We launched the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index to help product issuers develop investment products with a greater emphasis on ESG. We are delighted to see the number of products for investors who are interested in ESG themes continue to grow."

To learn more about ESG, please watch the video below:

https://youtu.be/wcYWhtGo2DU

Notes to editor:

[1]. Bloomberg Terminal data on the comparative returns of Hang Seng ESG 50 Index and HSI Index for the periods of September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020, September 29, 2017 to September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2015 to September 30, 2020.

[2]. Mercer MPF Market Shares Report (as of June 30, 2020).

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,122 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Sun Life Hong Kong Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada.

