Introducing The New Normal of Mascot, GliaCloud Innovates AI-to-Animate technology through GliaStar

TAIPEI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GliaCloud, an AI video solution provider, further utilizes AI by launching GliaStar to animate mascots through text. As the billions of dollars market in Japan, mascots have served more than visuals also purposes. Yet the approach of mascots hasn't changed much since its first public appearance. Mascots are still commonly presented in costumes and static imageries with minimal digital adoption. Unfortunately, regardless of its popularity, the recent global pandemic has deeply impacted and threatened the existence of mascots. Although this could be alleviated through digitalization, high in resources and sophisticated technicalities seems to be the blockage of why this alternative hasn't been implemented.

Generating animation simply by typing the message, GliaStar is helping mascots to communicate by conveying the emotion nonverbally through a variety of facial expressions and body gestures. GliaStar AI system currently can identify five different languages: English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese. In just 14 days to integrate the mascot and GliaStar AI system makes it possible to animate any mascot in minutes without professional skills. The scalable technology also saves up to 10 times of animation production cost compared with conventional methods.

Mascots have consistently gained popularity because of its effectiveness in communicating messages and enhancing brand awareness. By going digital, the application of mascots is deemed to be expanded to reach a wider audience beyond the conventional scope. It allows mascots to be advertised interactively in more mediums such as presentation slides, marketing videos, and web banners. Awarded with The Invincible Award of The Asia Open Data Challenge 2020 by using animated mascots to communicate complicated public data sets proves one of the benefits that can only be achieved through digitalization.

Since its launch, GliaStar has worked with renowned clients in various industries such as commercial banks, text media, and leading advertising agencies to transform their mascots into life. The AI-powered mascots could perform multiple purposes, such as virtual anchors, brand ambassadors, and marketing icons. From promotional messages to educational content, brands could easily leverage the AI-Animation technology to produce animated videos of their mascot faster and cheaper yet garnering audience engagement much more than it was before.

Visit gliastar.com TODAY to get hands-on experience on turning text into animation in minutes and learn more about how GliaStar empowers mascots to reach their full potential with AI.

About GliaCloud

GliaCloud is an AI technology company dedicated to empowering the media and advertising industry to turn their stories into quality videos at scale. Its flagship product, GliaStudio, is an AI video creation platform that can generate videos from news content, social posts, live sports events, and statistical data in minutes. First founded in 2015, GliaCloud's AI-made videos have proudly helped clients to generate over 1 billion views worldwide with a daily capacity of 20,000 videos. For more information, please visit https://www.gliacloud.com.

Contact:

Agnes Wu

agneswu@gliacloud.com

+886-2-2577-2398 / #42617576

SOURCE GliaCloud Co., Ltd.