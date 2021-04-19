 Introducing the New Flashpoint: Imagine, Illuminate, Create | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Introducing the New Flashpoint: Imagine, Illuminate, Create

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 30-year anniversary, Flashpoint is excited to debut a fresh brand identity that represents its commitment to supporting image creators. Leading with the new www.Flashpointlighting.com website, additional brand elements include a reimagined logo, tagline, dedicated Flashpoint social media pages, and a Flashpoint Creator Blog that will feature helpful advice and inspiration from experts.

"Flashpoint customers are hardworking, inspirational, and innovative creators that strive every day to be better, master new techniques and continue to grow," said Solomon Leifer, Senior Brand Manager at Flashpoint. "To celebrate 30 years of providing image creators with the lighting tools they need to realize their vision, we are proud to introduce the new Flashpoint. With a revamped look and feel, new website, blog, social media channels and more, the new Flashpoint brand identity better reflects our commitment to helping creators every step of the way in their artistic journeys. Anyone can be a Flashpoint creator and we will provide the gear, education, inspiration and support to help get you there!"

Flashpoint Celebration Giveaway
To celebrate the new Flashpoint, the brand will be hosting a giveaway of three prize packages featuring fan-favorite gear. Customers have a chance to win the following by entering the Flashpoint Celebration Giveaway on either www.Flashpointlighting.com or on Adorama.com.

  • Grand Prize: Flashpoint & Glow package valued at more than $2,600
  • Second Prize: Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro package valued at more than $600
  • Third Prize: Flashpoint XPLOR 100 Pro package valued at more than $550

Flashpoint Celebration Week Sale
To further commemorate, Flashpoint is offering an unprecedented Celebration Week Sale at Adorama.com featuring 10% off ALL products from April 19th – 25th.

For more information, visit www.Flashpointlighting.com, or follow Flashpoint on Facebook and Instagram.

Flashpoint Lighting

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-the-new-flashpoint-imagine-illuminate-create-301271813.html

SOURCE Flashpoint

