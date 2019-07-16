Introducing the GUESS Fall 2019 Advertising Campaign

This Fall, GUESS is proud to feature Italian model Stefano Sala alongside Moscow native Iuliia Vasileva and London local Emily Deyt-Aysage in a breathtaking advertising campaign photographed on the island of Capri in Italy, wearing the latest denim trends that tells the story of GUESS’ denim heritage and roots of the brand.

The campaign, art directed by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano and shot through the lens of photographer Tatiana Gerusova, transports the viewer to the beautiful Mediterranean island of Capri in a series of hyper-saturated images. The models wear denim-focused looks as well as pops of faux fur and animal printed statement pieces juxtaposed against Capri’s electric blue sea and cove-studded coastline in the distance. The campaign re-establishes GUESS as the Denim Destination this fall.

The women’s wear assortment offers a mixture of denim silhouettes in the form of trench coats, one-piece jumpsuits, high-waisted skinny jeans, jackets with sherpa detailing, micro-mini skirts and shorts and classic button-down tops. Faux fur makes a statement this season in a variety of ultra-chic jackets ranging from long to cropped cuts in soft pink hues. Animal printed cheetah cardigans and hooded jackets are seen alongside yellow snake skin moto jackets and maxi skirts, showcasing a sexier side to fall’s delivery. For men, denim is offered in the form of jackets, jeans and button-down shirts in light to dark washes. Outerwear dominates the delivery with an abundance of dress coats, faux leather moto jackets and quilted bombers and are paired with graphic logo tees, dress shirts and sleek turtlenecks.

Look for these GUESS images beginning mid July 2019 in top fashion and lifestyle magazines, at www.GUESS.com, on GUESS’ social platforms, in GUESS retail stores, outdoor media, online, and on collateral materials.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 4, 2019, the Company directly operated 1,174 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 550 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 4, 2019, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

