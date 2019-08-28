Introducing the First Line of Adaptive Commercial Spacesuits

FREDERICA, Del., August 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Space. Vast and unknown. Commercial spaceflight might barely make a dent in the enigma with more visitors but ILC Dover, maker of the spacesuits that took the giant leap on the Moon in 1969, is ready. The company recently rolled out its first line of commercial spacesuits this month with the launch of Astro™, the EVA (Extravehicular Activity) spacesuit, and Sol™, the LEA (Launch, Entry and Abort) spacesuit.

"These suits mark the next generation for ILC Dover," said CEO Fran DiNuzzo. "We were at the forefront during the first manned space missions and helped change the world. We're excited to do it again as we go back to the Moon and on to Mars."

Building a More Personalized Spacesuit

Beyond Boundaries™ is more than just a saying for ILC Dover; it's the foundation. Its engineers recognize that innovation, curiosity and the drive for excellence are at the forefront of human endeavor.

ILC Dover designed and built the Apollo spacesuits that explored the Moon, the EMU spacesuits that built the International Space Station, and the prototype advanced walking suits Mark III, Z-1, and Z-2. Their team is now supplying the necessary outerwear for those willing to leap back into space, but this time with a revolutionary, patented hybrid upper torso for Astro™ EVA. And it's a big deal.

NASA recently announced that it will be going back to the Moon with the Artemis Program and putting the first woman on a lunar surface.

"Space is always a mystery," said Patty Stoll, division manager of Space Systems at ILC Dover. "But with mystery comes opportunity. We love helping discover what's Beyond Boundaries™ and can't wait to see the results of the Artemis missions and further."

Moving Forward

Both Astro™ EVA and Sol™ LEA will be vital in moving forward with commercial space travel. Combining astronaut needs with an emphasis on safety, ILC Dover has created the next generation spacesuits.

Astro™ EVA and Sol™ LEA spacesuits are designed with an astronaut's mission in mind. Astro™ EVA is equipped with the newly patented Hybrid Upper Torso to accommodate all astronauts. The Hybrid Upper Torso can be resized without tools, thereby minimizing EVA spacesuit inventory. In addition, the engineers placed the mobility joints where it matters, optimizing mobility without compromising weight. Sol™ LEA is a lightweight highly mobile all soft spacesuit providing astronauts a comfortable safe ride to and from space.

All these features stand upon the ILC Dover promise no one else can make: 3,000 hours of spacewalks, 250 space flights and six moon landings without a single failure.

ILC Dover is ready to take everyone back to the Moon and on to other planets.

About ILC Dover

Recognized globally for our flexible containment solutions, ILC Dover serves customers in a diverse range of industries, including pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, personal care, food and beverage, chemical, aerospace, healthcare and government agencies. At ILC Dover, quality is a culture, not a measurement. Our customers will tell you that we cater to their every need and that we're highly innovative, responsive, dedicated and competitive. We have been innovating since 1947. ILC Dover's visionary solutions improve efficiency, safeguard workers and product, and prevent disasters – proof that we are on the front line of business excellence.

Engineering evolution Beyond Boundaries™.

