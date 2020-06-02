02.06.2020 02:00:00

Introducing the BIXOLON XT2-40 Thermal Transfer Label Printer

SONGNAM-SI, South Korea, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS Printer manufacturer announced the release of the NEW XT2-40 4-inch entry-level Industrial label printer. The XT2-40 combines high performance with rugged and compact form factor making it one of the best choices for low-cost industrial label printing in manufacturing, logistics, warehouse and more.

With 32 MB SDRAM, 128 MB Flash Memory, the XT2-40 provides fast data processing and print speeds of up to 6ips (152mm/sec) to successfully handle 4-inch (118mm) high-volume label printing. Its small yet rugged metal case withstands years of tear and wear in extreme temperatures and challenging industrial conditions. Offering Thermal Transfer and Direct Thermal printing capability alongside a choice of 203, 300 dpi resolutions, the XT2-40 produces quality labels with text, graphics and 1D/2D barcodes. It is compatible with programming languages including BZPL and BEPL, while supporting USB 2.0 + USB Host + Serial + Ethernet (10/100 Mb) as a standard interface for seamless integration into existing systems.

Featuring a user-friendly design, the XT2-40 supports easy-to-install side loading ribbon and an intuitive 2.4-inch colour LCD to ensure hassle free setup. Automatically detecting a wide range of media types and supporting a media roll diameter of up to 203mm, it also makes external paper supply, and field installable peeler, auto-cutter options available. The XT2-40 is compatible with BarTender®, while providing Android, Windows and iOS SDKs. A variety of drivers including Windows, Linux, Mac CUPS and Seagull are also supported for the new label printer.

"The XT2-40 is designed to give users the ability to meet growing demands of production line at an affordable price," cites John Kim Marketing Director, BIXOLON Ltd. "we are fairly positive that our customers will immensely benefit from what this heavy-duty label printer offers in extreme work environments while controlling investment costs."

For more information visit http://www.BIXOLON.com, subscribe to blog.bixolon.com, or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

Availability
The XT2-40 is available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to order from BIXOLON Europe and BIXOLON America's sales regions from September 2020.

About BIXOLON    
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

 

SOURCE Bixolon Co., Ltd.

