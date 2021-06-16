SMI 11’988 0.6%  SPI 15’383 0.5%  Dow 34’257 -0.1%  DAX 15’720 -0.1%  Euro 1.0901 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’153 0.2%  Gold 1’857 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’980 -3.2%  Dollar 0.8994 0.1%  Öl 74.6 0.4% 

16.06.2021 16:55:00

Introducing SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, designs to hold multiple rectangular filters and one screw-on circular filter to make your video with cinematic look.

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameras tend to be more and more compact and lightweight. SmallRig announced the launch of our Mini Matte Box 3196 with only 125g, expanding stacking capabilities of filters which creates infinite image effect and allows your creation to the maximum.

SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196

"With diverse filter options, creative video makers could freely control the light and customize the filter effect for the video image," said Lennic Qian, Overseas Sales Director of SmallRig. "Anytime, anywhere, with SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196, you could design your own and unique production."

  • Expands stacking capabilities of filters: supports to hold multiple 4 x 5.65" rectangular filters and one screw-on circular filter simultaneously.
  • Dedicated filter frame: offers protection for the rectangular filter. It is made of PC and fiberglass materials with outstanding endurance and excellent flexibility. The dedicated filter frame also protects against fingerprints and scuffs when handling.
  • Avoids vignetting when shooting wide: features an innovative inward design adapter ring, no vignetting causes when shooting wide (tested with Canon EOS R5 camera at Canon 15mm focal length)
  • Strong compatibility: clamps directly onto lenses with a maximum front side diameter of 95mm and to lenses with smaller diameters of 52mm,55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm, 82mm, 87mm via optional adapter rings.
  • Compact & Portable: around 150g, perfect for fast-paced run and gun productions.

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig Mini Matte Box 3196 is available for pre-order from June 16, 2021 to June 25, 2021

RRP: $99 (GST included & Import tax may occur)

About SmallRig

Established in 2009, SmallRig designs and builds content creator favoured rigs and accessories for cameras and gimbals, which covers handheld compact cages to shoulder support, tripod systems, and extremely unique parts to bring rigs of your dream into reality. By DreamRig projects of co-design with global film-makers and photographers, we make their big dream achievable.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534672/SmallRig_Mini_Matte_Box_3196.jpg

﻿

