Introducing Rendoodle, a Complete Solution Marketplace for Home Improvement Projects

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Consumers looking for peace of mind during renovations and home improvement projects have a new hub for large and small renovations, repairs and upgrades. Rendoodle is a virtual home improvement marketplace backed by national brand suppliers and local independent retailers.

Through an exclusive partnership with Castle Building Centres Group Ltd., Rendoodle has a national footprint and a strong framework to support local businesses. The platform provides consumers with everything they need to turn their home renovation doodles into reality, all while using Canada's fastest-growing independent buying group.

Castle Building Centres locations have been proudly supporting Canadian homeowners for almost six decades. They are the industry leader of locally owned and operated independent lumber, building material, and hardware dealers with over 300 independent member locations across Canada.

The partnership between Castle Building Centres Group Ltd. and Rendoodle empowers consumers to feel assured their projects are being completed by contractors with quality products from proud Canadian retailers. Consumers also have peace of mind knowing Rendoodle Contractors are monitored to ensure they have current and proper insurance, licenses and training.

Rendoodle supports Consumers, Retailers, Suppliers and Contractors.

Consumers enjoy:

A single-point solution for all of the stages of their renovation project, from ideation and financing to selecting contractors

Quality work by contractors

Access to view contractor ratings, reviews and portfolios

Approved supplier listings

Monthly maintenance reminders

Retailers benefit from a unique opportunity to build relationships with customers and contractors, while also enjoying:

Access to a list of contractors

Supplier offers and incentives

Increased sales

Suppliers are assured their products are being installed by trained and contractors, while also enjoying:

Opportunities to showcase products to consumers

Incentives for retailers to stock their products

Measurable metrics on products quoted vs. sold

Contractors gain access to an exciting, new marketplace and opportunities to:

Showcase their work

Gain qualified leads

Receive supplier training and warranty extensions

Visit rendoodle.com to be a part of the future of the home improvement and renovation industry.

About Castle Building Centres Group Ltd.

Founded in 1963, Castle Building Centres Groups Ltd. is an industry leader of independent lumber and building materials dealers. Castle has over 300 independent member locations across Canada. For more information, visit castle.ca.

About Rendoodle

Rendoodle is Canada's only full-service marketplace for all things home improvement, from financing options to contractors and installers. For more information, visit rendoodle.com.

