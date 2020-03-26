Introducing ReloQuest PRO, End-to End Management of Business Travel for a Global Workforce

SUNRISE, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees are an organization's most precious resource. ReloQuest technology is designed to meet employees' needs while accomplishing client's goals. ReloQuest PRO facilitates end to end management of a global workforce.

The RQ PRO automated platform is the only temporary housing technology that provides a fully transparent resource for global mobility clients and individuals in need of sourcing worldwide temporary accommodations while remaining compliant with corporate guidelines. Among workflow features on the multi-award-winning platform is Direct Connect℠ created for employees to support teamwork, compliance, and accuracy.

In this time to take precautions, ReloQuest is the perfect solution to keep your workforce safe and comfortable in a home-like environment. ReloQuest technology is mobile and available anywhere and on any device.

Clients need not worry about surprises with complete spend visibility, and significant savings. Clients are experiencing thirty-five percent and more, in savings. ReloQuest technology simplifies the process of sourcing temporary global accommodations while supplying: rapid implementation, ease of use, both option and supplier transparency, substantial cost reduction, centralized billing, plus reported 80% efficiency increases. Supplier transparency reveals who supplies the apartment, and pricing transparency eliminates multiple layering of units that drives up costs.

It gets even better-the Direct Connect℠ feature can coordinate the relocation process from beginning to end and remain within compliance guidelines. The human-centric system sends notifications of the next steps, guiding the user. The innovative dashboard reports pending actions in real-time, displays reference points, and actionable items. Direct communication between Clients, Employees, and Suppliers further supports collaboration and the continuity of workflow.

With ReloQuest PRO, employees have the option to create a service request. Notification will go directly to the temporary housing supplier, and ReloQuest Support-all parties are made aware of the status. ReloQuest's Service Tracker℠ tracks in real-time reporting any issues employees/travelers may have with their accommodation and communicates the resolution status back to them.

ReloQuest creates technology that empowers people, delivering a guest experience that is second to none. Employees' can view the details of their reservation, welcome information, submit service tickets, provide a notice to vacate, and submit property reviews - all from their mobile device. The Multi-Reservation feature allows the company to learn about their mobile workforce's satisfaction regarding their housing and overall experience. It is a resource that provides data furnishing the insight to determine where to make adjustments.

When it comes to customer service, no one delivers like ReloQuest. This February, ReloQuest won the global award for Best Service Provider from Serviced Apartments for delivering service excellence. The 2020 Best Service Award is following previous accolades from the Serviced Apartments organization, where ReloQuest was awarded The Best Use of Technology for two consecutive years, followed by Best Short-Term Rental Platform award in 2019. ReloQuest takes a hands-on approach and creates custom technology designed to solve clients' challenges.

Although only ReloQuest provides access to the largest global marketplace of Verified Suppliers, ReloQuest does not curate options. ReloQuest's provides clients with the most options available directly from the best suppliers. All options received are displayed to clients. One hundred percent data capture allows clients to create unique formulas, such as policy criteria to identify the best options to provide their employees.

To request a demonstration of ReloQuest, please email Demo@reloquest.com.

About ReloQuest

The first technology of its kind, ReloQuest, has set a precedent, providing a cohesive method to source corporate housing where no prior unified system existed. The solution has addressed a critical need positively impacting an entire industry. ReloQuest's single-source platform provides complete automation; gone are the days of antiquated manual processes.

Media Contact: Jeana Giordano

Jgiordano@reloquest.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-reloquest-pro-end-to-end-management-of--business-travel-for-a-global-workforce-301029903.html

SOURCE ReloQuest, Inc.