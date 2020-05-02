Introducing Premium Sanitized Rentals with RVA Vacation Rentals

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RVA, Resort Vacations and its affiliated properties are proud to announce the launch of the RVA PREMIUM SANITIZED CAMPAIGN in recognition of recent uncertain times. This campaign has already been in practice at all RVA vacation rental locations; and will continue for the unforeseen future. The campaign will comprise of additional measures being taken to ensure the safety of all RVA guests including not just cleaning, but sanitizing all high-traffic touch points such as door knobs, kitchen pulls, light switches, TV remotes, fan pulls, hard-backed chairs and more. RVA is also offering sanitation stations at all community areas such as pools and hot tubs; as well as continuing extra sanitation measures within the seven check-in office locations throughout the Gulf Coast area.

"Since 1989, the RVA team has set the standard in providing a clean, quality vacation rental to our guests," said Larry Starr, CEO and owner of RVA. "Our guest and employee safety and satisfaction has always been at the forefront of everything we do. We are confident this campaign will show our past and future guests that we rise to the challenge to continue providing not only satisfactory levels of cleanliness – but exemplary levels – and to be one of the first vacation rental companies in the area to do so. Our goal is for our vacationing guests to leave with nothing more than lasting vacation memories."

For more information on the RVA PREMIUM SANITIZED CAMPAIGN or to make reservations for RVA, Resort Vacations rentals, visit 7000 Gulf of Mexico Drive & 4030 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key FL 34228 call 800-237-9505 or visit http://www.rvafl.com.

About RVA

RVA, Resort Vacation Accommodations, is one of the area's leading vacation rental companies in Southwest Florida. RVA is the largest management company of vacation condominiums, homes and resort-style properties on Florida's west coast, based on a portfolio of over 400 units. Our Southwest Florida inventory includes premier beach destinations such as: Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, Longboat Key, Lido Key, Sarasota, Siesta Key and Casey Key.

