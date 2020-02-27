Introducing Philipp Plein's New Fragrance for Men

MILAN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philipp Plein, the unstoppable entrepreneur is moving fast, breaking the rules once again.

After hitting the world of perfumery for the first time in December 2019 with THE $KULL Art Edition, Philipp Plein is ready to seize the world with a provocative and unrestrained Eau de Parfum for men.

NO LIMIT$ - that's the name of Philipp Plein's Autumn Winter 2020 Megashow, presenting the latest collection as well as the new fragrance, NO LIMIT$ and its irreverent bottle shaped like an unlimited credit card.

On Saturday 22nd February, Philipp Plein's fashion show took place in a giant garage filled with a fighter jet, helicopter, offshore boat and super cars all covered in gold leaf and in the presence of Mr Alberto Morillas, the master perfumer who co-created the new frangrance along with Philipp Plein and Mr Patrizio Stella, Ceo of Philipp Plein Parfums.

Among the special guest, stars and icons as Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Von Unwerth, Cameron Dallas, Maye Musk and with US rapper Tyga performed along with Missy Elliot, and Timbaland DJing at the post-show party. Philipp Plein's event was an incredible and spectacular show.

Stamped NO LIMIT$, the name says it all: the fragrance epitomizes the thousand lives of Philipp Plein, a game changer ruling over a world made of boundless opportunities, limitless power, money, success, fun and pleasures.

While THE $KULL, the strongest statement of living life to the fullest, bottles-up eternity, NO LIMIT$ is a borderless invitation for Philipp Plein's tribe and millennials all-over the world to step into his excessive, hedonistic, unlimited high-voltage life.

To encompass this unending source of everything, Philipp Plein has chosen the ultimate symbol of wealth – a 1 trillion black credit card: the master key to access his unapologetic world, where cash is king.

"Is there any other straightforward way to say that you have reached an unlimited world when you get a 1 trillion credit card… Nothing you can dream of is out of your reach. A very simple and powerful message.

NO LIMIT$ is the passkey to fulfill more than you can even desire. It is all about fun, excitement, money and sex.

With my new fragrance, your life has NO LIMIT$, so get in, your access has just been granted!"

Philipp Plein, Founder & Owner of PHILIPP PLEIN

THE BOTTLE

A NO LIMIT$ BLACK CREDIT CARD

TO ENTER PHILIPP PLEIN'S EXCESSIVE, HIGH VOLTAGE LIFE

For the first time ever, a fragrance has been loaded onto a credit card cut from black-laquered glass, embossed with PHILIPP PLEIN's name and stamped with the brand's iconic skull symbol of life radiating at the core of its signature hexagon.

The membership claims Philipp Plein's birth year, while the card's chip has been transformed into a spray cap.

The outer packaging shows a lenticular print alternately revealing the skull or the $ symbol and slides up to remove the bottle from its holster.

THE FRAGRANCE

PHILIPP PLEIN'S OLFACTORY TATTOO:

A STORM OF ENERGY, MONEY, SEX & MUSCLES

Born of a co-creation breathed into life by Philipp Plein himself and the internationally acclaimed Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas, NO LIMIT$ fragrance is a statement of bold and contemporary luxury, a signature scent that is unique and ultra-recognizable.

Tailored to measure by the King of Perfumes, it captures the larger-than-life personality and unrestrained vivacity of Philipp Plein, the King of Now. A powerful olfactory statement loaded with unprecedented made-to-measure accords, super luxurious and rare ingredients.

"PHILIPP PLEIN NO LIMIT$ is a high-voltage fragrance, a storm of sex, energy, money, sex and muscles. I wanted to seize in this scent Philipp's unstoppable stamina, his excessive and fascinating life, his world beyond all possible limits. I was triggered to create for him an indelible and sexy olfactory tattoo".

Alberto Morillas, Master Perfumer

Composed of spicy, woody-leathery and animal accents, NO LIMIT$ boasts a potent trail of black pepper, cardamom and flamboyant watery notes, boosted with the richness of dark woods and leather, and "pleined" with the luscious scent of Bourbon vanilla and black amber notes.

A Woody Oriental Tonic that beats with four made-to-measure olfactory accords.

HIGH VOLTAGE ENERGY

ULTRA-BRIGHT AQUATIC NOTES – BERGAMOT – GINGER

As immoderate as a shot, the metallic freshness of bergamot and ginger boosts energy levels to lofty heights. Ultra-bright aquatic notes dazzle and appeal just like Philipp Plein's top dollar cars.

$$$$ MONEY

BLACK PEPPER – CARDAMOM – CINNAMON – CLOVES – STAR ANISE

Like a liquid gold tattoo, the intoxicating scent of fresh bank note ink bites the skin. A dark fragrant elixir, spiced up with the "black gold", known as black pepper, and intensified with cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and liquorice-like star anise. A scent of money that kicks up to euphoria.

SEX & ADDICTION

DARK CHOCOLATE – BOURBON BLACK VANILLA – INCENSE – BLACK AMBER ACCORD

The craving for pleasures climaxes in a forbidden indulgence of dark chocolate and bourbon vanilla. The sexy and mysterious tonalities of a made-to-measure black amber accord mixed with the primitive scent of incense turn-on in pure lush.

MUSCLES

HIGH-TECH LASER WOODS – CEDARWOOD – PATCHOULI – OUD-LEATHER

The true perfume backbone. A powerful blend of high-tech laser woods, patchouli and cedarwood imprints Philipp Pleins' unlimited strength and magnetism. The dark, earthy and woody edge of oud-leather notes, tinged with the customized woods, turns this remarkable fragrance into a veritable olfactory tattoo.

THE CAMPAIGN



ON SCREEN

Revolving around the character of Philipp Plein and his NO LIMIT$ life, the film is directed by Luca Finotti. Loud, extravagant and rock'n'roll kind of edgy, an apology of Philipp Plein' hedonistic, unlimited high-voltage life.

Life is a celebration! There is NO LIMIT$ to it! Live the NO LIMIT$ Life of Philipp Plein!

ON THE BILLBOARD

Like in Hollywood blockbusters, Philipp Plein has been transformed into an action star, shot by the renowned photographer John Balsom. Portrayed as a mind-blowing super hero of our time, Philipp Plein has just taken the world with its NO LIMIT$ Eau de Parfum and way of life. A fragrance that makes you feel Philipp Plein's rush of adrenaline, fast and furious wild way of life. A world where cash is king.

NO PLEIN NO GAME

Philipp Plein will grant access to his exclusive world on March 1st 2020. His NO LIMIT$ Eau de Parfum will be exclusively available in selective perfumery worldwide and in PHILIPP PLEIN stores and e-commerce website. A unique handover of power loaded in a 50ml NO LIMIT$ black credit card for 72€* or maxing out to 90ml for 95€*.

*Base market Suggested Retail Price

Please find the pictures in high resolution under following links:

Event images: https://we.tl/t-g56Vj1s8Qz

Product images: https://we.tl/t-zYeomXN0H4

