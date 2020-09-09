Introducing No Slip Resolution (NSR), the First Floor Safety Specialist in the St. Louis Metro East Area

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No Slip Resolution (NSR) announced today the first floor safety specialist serving the Greater St. Louis Metro East area and Southern Illinois. NSR specializes in floor auditing using Regan Scientific Instruments Tribometer BOT-3000E. NSR is a franchisee of Walkway Management Group Inc.

No Slip Resolution safety professionals offer a comprehensive approach to walkway hazard protection, remediation, and preservation. NSR is a total floor safety solution provider with products and services that meet the highest certifications and performance standards in the industry.

No Slip Resolution provides:

BOT 3000e Tribometer testing

Slip Test Services

Remediation Services

Traction Enhancing Treatments

Remote and Local Monitoring

Lab Research and Testing

This "one-stop-shop" walkway safety solutions provider is an industry pioneer making walkway safety "mainstream" by providing cost-effective solutions applicable to every walkway in America. No Slip Resolution's BOT-3000E tribometer, floor treatments and lab testing all meet the relevant ANSI and ASTM standards.

Serving customers worldwide, NSR offers value to professionals across the following industries: Airport & hanger facility management, chemical formulators, engineering, factory & warehouse facility management, floor tape manufacturers, forensic investigators, government & military officials, grocery & retail store facility management, hospital facility management, hotel & casinos, independent floor safety consultants, insurance companies, janitorial & sanitary service companies, national testing laboratories, polished concrete contractors, restaurant management, safety & corporate risk management, schools, tile & floors covering distributors and manufacturers.

No Slip Resolution is available to help you step forward with confidence. For more information, visit www.noslipresolution.com.

About Regan Scientific Instruments BOT-3000E Tribometer: The BOT-3000E Tribometer, from Regan Scientific Instruments, is a highly precise, digital instrument capable of measuring the dynamic and static coefficient of friction (COF) of walkway surfaces in the lab and in the field. It is the only device qualified for use with ANSI A326.3 "American National Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials" released in April 2017. It meets the requirements of ASTM 2508 for the validation and certification of walkway tribometers, as tested by an independent laboratory. Measuring walkway slip resistance with the BOT-3000E per the ANSI A326.3 method allows you to recognize and remove slip and fall hazards, in compliance with the Standard of Care called for in OSHA Section 5(a)(1), General Duty Clause. The BOT-3000E and ANSI 326.3 are the result of published research conducted in the United States and Germany and represent the sound scientific methodology required to meet the "Daubert" rule of evidence in United States federal and state courts. Visit: www.walkwaymg.com

Press Inquiries: Mark Matecki | noslipresolution@safefloor.us| 618-713-0623

