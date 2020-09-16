16.09.2020 13:51:00

Introducing Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health announced today that it is expanding its employee health electronic documentation solution, Agility®, by adding a new dashboarding capability to help hospital executives track and monitor key performance indicators for employee health. Business Insights for Employee Health is a new module that is being offered as part of the comprehensive Agility solution, which tracks compliance and employee wellness for healthcare organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.)

Net Health surveyed dozens of healthcare executives to determine that specific dashboard metrics can enable employee health leaders to reduce costs and increase productivity by making data-driven, informed decisions. To better meet client needs, Net Health developed a dashboard for senior-level executives that offers the most important at-a-glance employee health insights for four key metrics: compliance, patient flow, illness and injury rates, and cost data. Key capabilities include the ability to:

  • Identify and mitigate injury root causes leading to lost time and money
  • Staff clinics efficiently to curb employee wait times
  • Monitor year-over-year trends and detect areas of rising cost
  • Identify gaps in employee compliance

Workflow processes for communicating employee health data often require staff to run numerous cumbersome reports on a weekly or even daily basis, especially during an outbreak. Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health enable users to obtain the instant insights necessary to make important employee health and business decisions.

"Now, more than ever, executives need quick access to critical employee health insights," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "With Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health, all the information needed is in one real-time, easy-to-use dashboard. Adding to the benefits of the new functionality, results can be filtered within seconds and without the need to run and compile multiple reports, saving everyone time."

Net Health's Employee Health software has served hospitals and clinics for more than 25 years and tracks data for more than 1 million healthcare workers in the U.S.

For more information about Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health, visit https://www.nethealth.com/solutions/hospital-employee-health/.

About Net Health
Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-net-health-business-insights-for-employee-health-301131848.html

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 503.00
1.49 %
SGS 2’453.00
1.15 %
Givaudan 4’046.00
0.90 %
Novartis 83.80
0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 338.05
0.78 %
LafargeHolcim 43.99
-0.34 %
CS Group 9.94
-0.36 %
Nestle 109.16
-0.44 %
Swiss Re 74.80
-0.72 %
Alcon 51.64
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
As Abe Steps Down, Did Abenomics Succeed?
09:08
SMI mit neuem Verlaufshoch
06:04
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Stabilisierung am EMA50 im Tageschart / Sonova – Geben nun die Bullen Gas?
15.09.20
Vontobel: Ungewöhnliche Kooperationen im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
15.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, BB Biotech AG, Zur Rose Group AG
15.09.20
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Übernahmen und Fusionsspekulationen treiben die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer abfüllen
Nach neuem Bericht über mögliche Fusion: CS- und UBS-Aktien geben nach
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: VRP-Kandidat Andreas Schmid nimmt sich aus dem Rennen
Roche-Aktie zieht an: Schulterschluss mit Unispital Basel bei Krebsbehandlung
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Vergleich in Kalifornien
Deshalb steht der Euro zum US-Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie rot
Dow gibt Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX legen am Mittwoch zu. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB