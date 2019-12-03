03.12.2019 01:35:00

Introducing Iron Age's Reinforcer Work Boot Series: "Stand Fast" with Iron Age's Stylish and Durable First-Ever Wedge Boot Series

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iron Age Footwear proudly introduces its first-ever wedge work boot series, The Reinforcer. This fashionable yet durable all-day, all-situation work boot stands fast in a wide range of environments – the jobsite, the home front, and anywhere in between.

The Reinforcer is designed specifically for brick and stone masons, concrete finishers, steel workers, and plumbers. However, it also serves an overall work boot for any workers looking for a durable yet fashionable work boot that can be worn in and outside of jobsites, particularly due to its flat outsole that leaves no trace and prevents slips, falls, and the tracking of all jobsite muck and mire.

The boot comes in two 6" versions and an 8" version. One 6" version offers an easy-clean, full-gain leather upper welted to a durable polyurethane wedge outsole. A crazyhorse full-grain leather can be found in 6" and 8" versions. All of the models are steel toe and feature the Iron Age BootBed™ memory foam footbed for amazing comfort.

For information, videos, and reviews of The Immortalizer, visit http://www.ironagefootwear.com/reinforcer.

Iron Age Footwear is a brand of Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world's finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp. Iron Age was the first protective toe footwear manufacturer in the United States, originating in Pittsburgh, PA in 1918. For more information, visit http://www.ironagefootwear.com. For all of our latest news, updates, events, promotions, and new product introductions, visit http://www.facebook.com/ironagefootwear and http://www.instagram.com/ironagefootwear.

 

SOURCE Iron Age Footwear

