Introducing Freedom Micro® II HSC, MTI's newest, strongest, and most comprehensive security solution for phones and tablets

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MTI, Mobile Technologies Inc.,a leader of global retail security solutions for brands, mobile operators, and CE retailers announces the launch of our latest and greatest security solution to date, Freedom Micro® II HSC. Freedom Micro® II HSC delivers elegant strength and dynamic IoT smarts designed and thoroughly tested to stand up to the most aggressive theft attempts seen with today's high value smartphones.

MTI has improved upon our leading global security solution, Freedom Micro® to solve the challenges at retail and deliver a High Return on Display™ for retail merchandising investments. Enhancements include a staff friendly approach to quick and secure product removal, keyless merchandising, and lowering overall costs with re-usable high security universal brackets and reducing the number and complexity of costly repair and maintenance parts. All these benefits are delivered with unmatched protection and strength that stands up to brute force tactics of ripping, kicking, and common concealed tools.

In addition to the physical strength enhancements and operational efficiency features, Freedom Micro® II HSC works with our newest retail software platform, MTI Connect®. This platform enables enhanced customer experiences and enables employees with instore smarts including customer & brand analytics and real time product self-diagnosis data for health, security, and compliance. The MTI Connected Store App, available in both Apple App Store and Google Play Store gives employees simple and effective tools, like actionable alerts, to streamline daily tasks, so they can spend more time with customers.

Plus, with MTI's newest key & access management solution, Versa Key™ and Versa ID™ – every employee can have an individually tracked, low cost smart electronic key that empowers staff to provide customers with exceptional speed of service. With Freedom Micro® II HSC and MTI Connect®, you can build your own default security settings to give your asset protection teams the choice to dynamically match security with the appropriate store by store threat level.

Matt Haroldson, MTI's Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing expands "Our product and sales teams worked closely with our clients to understand the key gaps retailers and brands have with the new realities of retail smartphone security – MTI is delivering on the promise of brute product strength with the emerging smart store IoT-based 24/7 visibility and intelligence that retailers and brands expect today."

This latest solution is unveiled today at the #NRF2020 National Retail Federation 'Big Show' in New York.

MTI is a leader in global retail security, with innovative smart retail store software solutions and a global field service provider trusted by many of the world's most successful consumer electronics retailers and brands. MTI helps clients protect high value products with innovative security solutions augmented by a real-time open IoT platform that enables retailers to close the access control and visibility gaps between management, front line teams, in-store technology and the customer experience. In addition, MTI's unique global service and contact center reaches over 90 countries globally providing installation, repair and training and brand advocacy solutions to retailers and brands.

