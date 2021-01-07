LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERE Studio and RedDecimal , who are well-known for launching many successful health food brands including Kevita, Juice Served Here, Forager and VINA, are excited to introduce DE LA CALLE , a new sparkling fermented & probiotic pineapple drink that takes a modern approach to Tepache - one of the most traditional and beloved drinks found in Mexico.

INTRODUCING DE LA CALLE - A MODERN TAKE ON TEPACHE

A PROBIOTIC BEVERAGE MADE FROM FERMENTED PINEAPPLES



DE LA CALLE's Tepache is a modern take on a delicious probiotic beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Colombian Mexico. We use organic ingredients, authentic Mexican recipes, and time to craft our Tepache that is perfect to sip alone or paired with tequila to make a flavorful craft cocktail.

Our five flavor profiles offer a unique, light and refreshing beverage that has many health benefits while satisfying the most particular taste buds. DE LA CALLE's Tepeche transports you to the streets of Mexico with authentic flavors and nostalgic recipes.

We use fresh, organic pineapples as the base to our Tepache, then add other regionally sourced ingredients such as Turbinado sugar and Tamarind. We have worked closely with a Mexico City-born Tepache maker to refine our technique and recipes to perfection. DE LA CALLE's Tepache has many health benefits and is certified organic, fermented, probiotic, good for the gut, less than 40 calories, low in sugar, and rich in vitamins C & D.

DE LA CALLE is available in five flavors including Moderno (Orange Turmeric), Original (Ginger Manzana), Tradicional (Pineapple Spice), Picante (Mango Chili), and Regional (Tamarind Citrus) and retails for $3.29 per can - available on our site here and at Erewhon markets in Southern California. Soon to follow, DE LA CALLE will be available in two regions of Whole Foods markets by March, with a national rollout strategy slated for the rest of the year focusing on grocery, grocery delivery, and national restaurant chains.

WHAT IS TEPACHE?

At its core, Tepache is a drink made from fresh pineapples, spices and brown sugar. Left to ferment in barrels at room temperature, the beverage gains both prebiotic and probiotic properties which help aid in digestion and restore gut health.

Home-brewers in central Mexico have been fermenting pineapple into this refreshing concoction for centuries. The Maya considered it a sacred drink, adding many different aromatics to its preparation. Thousands of recipes for Tepache exist, passed down for generations and varying depending on region and available ingredients. Tepache is typically sold in the streets and sipped ice cold from a plastic bag.

"We have a passion for Tepache, and are delighted to introduce a modern take on it that celebrates the culture and street food of Mexico in addition to the health benefits of this traditional drink," states DE LA CALLE founder Alex Matthews. Matthews continues, "Our inspiration for the brand is and to gather people in celebration of the authentic flavors and recipes from Mexico."

ABOUT DE LA CALLE

DE LA CALLE's Tepache is a modern take on a delicious probiotic beverage that hails from the traditions of pre-Colombian Mexico. We make our Tepache from fresh, organic pineapples, then add other regionally sourced ingredients like turbinado sugar and tamarind. Our fermented fizzy drink has many health benefits and is certified organic, probiotic, good for the gut, less than 40 calories, low in sugar, and rich in vitamins C & D.

Find us online at DELACALLE.mx and on Instagram @Delacalleco #atasteofmexico





View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-de-la-calle---a-modern-take-on-tepache-301202280.html

SOURCE HERE Studio