SMI 9’636 -2.5%  SPI 12’018 -2.6%  Dow 26’711 -2.7%  DAX 11’594 -3.9%  Euro 1.0685 -0.3%  EStoxx50 2’965 -3.4%  Gold 1’874 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9110 0.2%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
28.10.2020 15:23:00

Introducing Caramel Fun with a Cracker Crunch!

YORK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At times, you cannot decide between soft caramels or something crunchy to satisfy your snack craving.  Now you can enjoy both with Meiji America Inc.'s new MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel flavor!

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel snacks are available in a hexagonal 2.1 oz. box, standard 2.2 oz. pillow bag, hexagonal 8 ct. 0.75 oz. multi-pack box, and stand-up 7 oz. pouch.

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel snacks are the perfect combination of creamy caramel with the crunch of a crisp cracker.  The bite-size treat holds a soft and smooth caramel crème filling in a cute, panda-head shaped crunchy shell.  Its unique form makes them easy to hold for nibbling or popping in your mouth whole without any mess.  They are a contrast and complement of tastes and textures: crunchy, creamy, smooth, and light.  Each shell features illustrations of adorable pandas enjoying over 30 different sports, creating a fun and tasty interactive snacking experience. 

Caramel will become the U.S. division's first original MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ flavor and is not available abroad.  "We wanted to create a flavor that had the potential to be a close second to chocolate in terms of consumer appeal and sales volume," said Ken Vlazny, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing.  "MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel went through several rounds of testing and flavor refinement, and the flavor we are introducing has tested extremely well with consumers."

Meiji America Inc. will launch its new addition in the brand's iconic hexagonal 2.1 oz. box (SRP $1.39), standard 2.2 oz. pillow bag (SRP $1.39), hexagonal 8 ct. 0.75 oz. multi-pack box (SRP $3.59), and stand-up 7 oz. pouch (SRP $3.49).

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel snacks are available nationwide along with the brand's chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and matcha green tea flavors. 

ABOUT MEIJI AMERICA INC.
The Meiji Group was founded in Japan in 1916.  It has provided a broad range of products built upon the accumulated knowledge and skills of its talented workforce for over a century.  Its products are extensive and include confectionery, dairy, baby food, infant formula, sports nutritionals, health and beauty items, as well as pharmaceuticals. 

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the United States division, manufactures and distributes a variety of unique confectionery and snack products including HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® as well as Stauffer's branded cookies and crackers in the US market.  For more information, please follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram @meijiamerica, Twitter @meijiamerica, Facebook www.facebook.com/meijiamerica, or visit www.meijiamerica.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-caramel-fun-with-a-cracker-crunch-301161849.html

SOURCE Meiji America Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 465.20
-0.45 %
Part Grp Hldg 828.00
-0.84 %
Geberit 525.40
-1.43 %
Nestle 103.82
-1.96 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
-2.06 %
UBS Group 10.64
-3.62 %
Swiss Re 62.78
-3.77 %
CieFinRichemont 58.46
-3.85 %
LafargeHolcim 38.63
-4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 306.20
-4.46 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:09
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
14:04
SMI gibt weiter nach
10:00
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:50
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie profitiert
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Wall Street eröffnet tiefrot -- SMI leichter -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Cloud-Geschäft verhilft Microsoft zu Gewinnsprung - Microsoft-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Wie Börsengänge von chinesischen Unternehmen wie Ant Financial den Kurs des Hongkong-Dollars beeinflussen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street eröffnet tiefrot -- SMI leichter -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen werden am Mittwoch deutlich tiefer erwartet. Am heimischen Markt werden Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit