Introducing Caramel Fun with a Cracker Crunch!

YORK, Pa., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At times, you cannot decide between soft caramels or something crunchy to satisfy your snack craving. Now you can enjoy both with Meiji America Inc.'s new MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel flavor!

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel snacks are the perfect combination of creamy caramel with the crunch of a crisp cracker. The bite-size treat holds a soft and smooth caramel crème filling in a cute, panda-head shaped crunchy shell. Its unique form makes them easy to hold for nibbling or popping in your mouth whole without any mess. They are a contrast and complement of tastes and textures: crunchy, creamy, smooth, and light. Each shell features illustrations of adorable pandas enjoying over 30 different sports, creating a fun and tasty interactive snacking experience.

Caramel will become the U.S. division's first original MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ flavor and is not available abroad. "We wanted to create a flavor that had the potential to be a close second to chocolate in terms of consumer appeal and sales volume," said Ken Vlazny, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing. "MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel went through several rounds of testing and flavor refinement, and the flavor we are introducing has tested extremely well with consumers."

Meiji America Inc. will launch its new addition in the brand's iconic hexagonal 2.1 oz. box (SRP $1.39), standard 2.2 oz. pillow bag (SRP $1.39), hexagonal 8 ct. 0.75 oz. multi-pack box (SRP $3.59), and stand-up 7 oz. pouch (SRP $3.49).

MEIJI HELLO PANDA™ Caramel snacks are available nationwide along with the brand's chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and matcha green tea flavors.

ABOUT MEIJI AMERICA INC.

The Meiji Group was founded in Japan in 1916. It has provided a broad range of products built upon the accumulated knowledge and skills of its talented workforce for over a century. Its products are extensive and include confectionery, dairy, baby food, infant formula, sports nutritionals, health and beauty items, as well as pharmaceuticals.

Meiji America Inc., founded in 2011 as the United States division, manufactures and distributes a variety of unique confectionery and snack products including HELLO PANDA™, YAN YAN™ and CHOCOROOMS® as well as Stauffer's branded cookies and crackers in the US market. For more information, please follow Meiji America Inc. on Instagram @meijiamerica, Twitter @meijiamerica, Facebook www.facebook.com/meijiamerica, or visit www.meijiamerica.com.

