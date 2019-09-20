Introducing Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes™

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruder Healthcare announces the immediate availability of Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes. These Lid Hygiene Therapy wipes feature a leave-on, no-rinse formula that helps dissolve and remove excess oils and debris from eyelids and lashes to improve overall ocular health. The pre-moistened, individually wrapped wipes are hypoallergenic and free of harsh chemicals.

"Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes contain no tea tree oil or other ingredients that sting or burn," says Stan Joseph, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "In fact, these wipes are gentle enough for daily use."

Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes are available in a box of 30, as well as in the Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansers Combo Pack that includes 30 wipes and 1 fluid ounce of Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution (0.02% pure hypochlorous acid). Using the two products together helps maintain overall ocular health while improving eye comfort.

For optimal lid hygiene results, therapy begins by gently wiping a Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipe across the eyelids and lashes. Clean lids and lashes will be more receptive to the benefits of the antibacterial Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Solution. After cleaning, apply one to two sprays to closed eyes to reduce bacterial growth and other microorganisms. No rinsing is required. Simply spray and let dry.

Both the Bruder Hygienic Eyelid Cleansing Wipes and the Combo Pack are welcome additions to the Bruder family of ophthalmic products and effectively complement other Bruder therapies, including the patented Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress and Eyeleve Contact Lens Compress. Dry eye patients, contact lens wearers and those preparing for ocular surgery all benefit from using the Bruder family of hygienic eye care products. For more information, visit www.bruder.com.

About Bruder Healthcare Company

Bruder Healthcare is a recognized leader in eye care and provides the #1 doctor recommended moist heat eye compress. Since 1986, Bruder Healthcare has provided safe, effective therapeutic products to medical professionals and consumers. Our products are used in medical settings and homes around the world.

