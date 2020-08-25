Introducing Bateman Agency -- A Familiar Name With A New Purpose

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of senior public relations professionals led by 30-year technology industry veteran Fred Bateman today announced the launch of Bateman Agency LLC , a full-service strategic communications agency based in San Francisco with additional staff in Boston, Los Angeles and New York City. This marks the return of one of the most respected PR brands to emerge from Silicon Valley in the last decade and known nationally for providing thoughtful, innovative integrated PR programs to tech companies of all sectors and sizes, from emerging startups to established market leaders.

A recipient of more than 40 industry awards for company culture, client campaigns and business momentum, CEO and Founder Fred Bateman was among the first to recognize the power of empathy in the workplace to drive business success. Bateman Agency builds on his vision of always prioritizing people before profits and relationships before revenue by bringing to market two radically new progressive workplace policies. These include:

1) A commitment to meeting or exceeding strict diversity metrics in hiring to address gender imbalance, battle ageism and increase representation of people of color, size and LGBTQIA identity, especially in senior executive roles.

2) Full transparency into salary structure, bonuses, profits and losses for all employees

"Bateman Agency is a direct outcome of conversations I've been having with CMOs and Heads of PR for years who are frustrated about the lack of representation on their agency teams," said Fred Bateman, founder and CEO. "As an openly gay agency founder and PR professional, I believe now is the time to start a new agency with inclusion embedded in the DNA from Day One. Lifting the veil on salary structure so that all staffers know they're receiving equal pay for equal work regardless of their gender, race, sexual orientation, size or age feels like a logical extension of our D&I commitment. By combining the two, our goal is to offer an unrivaled work experience and a radically transparent agency culture," added Bateman.

Bateman Agency launches with two founding clients, SambaNova Systems , the company building the industry's most advanced systems platform to run artificial intelligence (AI) and data-intensive applications; and SunPower Corporation , a global leader in solar storage systems innovation. A staff of 12 offers tech companies reputation management, corporate brand positioning, thought leadership and executive visibility, change management, B2B marketing, social impact, C-suite counsel, crisis and issues management, integrated communications, influencer engagement, business and financial media and transaction communications.

ABOUT FRED BATEMAN

Fred Bateman is a serial agency entrepreneur who has worked in tech-focused strategic communications for more than 30 years. Fred is best known as the sole founder and CEO from 2003 to 2019 of Bateman Group, Inc., one of the most award-winning, fastest-growing tech PR agencies of the last ten years. In 2007, PR Week named Fred to its inaugural "40 Under 40" ranking of PR professionals "who have achieved tremendous feats" before the age of 40. The San Francisco Business Times has included Fred in their annual "Business of Pride" listing of the Largest Gay-Owned Business in the Bay Area for five consecutive years (2015-2019).

ABOUT BATEMAN AGENCY LLC

A 100% LGBTQ-owned business, Bateman Agency LLC is a full-service strategic communications agency for technology companies based in San Francisco with staff in Boston, Los Angeles and New York. The agency prioritizes diversity and transparency above all else to ensure equality, confidence and loyalty among staff. Bateman clients benefit from the quality of ideas, constant innovation and compelling stories proven to come faster and in greater quantities from more diverse teams. For more information, please visit www.bateman.agency.

