Introducing Arctic On-Demand™, An All-New Alaska-Specific Cargo and Passenger Air Charter Solutions Provider

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic On-Demand™, a new Alaska-specific air charter offering, connects cargo and passengers to even the most remote Alaskan locations while delivering pricing visibility across a network of asset-based air cargo and passenger carriers. Arctic On-Demand will facilitate shipments for a variety of industries, from mining and oil to everyday goods, including groceries and medical supplies, to locations across Alaska. Arctic On-Demand will also provide a COVID-19 regulation-compliant solution to passengers and their provisions as they travel around the state.  

"Due to Alaska's challenging landscape and lack of infrastructure, Alaskan companies commonly rely on air transportation, and we are proud to introduce a new solution that will help them optimize their transportation costs. Arctic On-Demand provides the advantage of a one-stop bid process so companies and individuals can evaluate their options and make an informed decision in real-time," states Tom Stenglein, President of Arctic On-Demand. "Additionally, during these challenging times, we are honored to be able to offer solutions compliant with COVID-19 regulations to get passengers and their provisions to and from Alaska's rich hunting and fishing locales."

By partnering with Arctic On-Demand, Alaskan companies and individuals will have access to robust technology that allows for swift, streamlined air transportation decisions. Arctic On-Demand's proprietary spot bid portal eliminates time-consuming manual compilation of carrier bids and gives clients visibility to select the optimal air charter solution.

Stenglein continues, "While Arctic On-Demand is a new service offering in Alaska, it is built upon our decades of experience in air and ground expedite solutions and incorporates the local knowledge of our collaborator, Monocoque Diversified Interests, LLC. Our team, headquartered in Anchorage, is excited to expand our client-centric air charter solution to solve the challenges of moving freight and passengers in Alaska and its surrounding territories."

About Arctic On-Demand

Arctic On-Demand is an Alaska-specific cargo and passenger air charter solutions provider. Arctic On-Demand provides comprehensive logistics solutions and robust technology to ensure all air charters are managed with precision and are price competitive. Specializing in solving complex supply chain challenges and delivering solutions that add value to the Alaskan community, the Arctic On-Demand team handles the extensive coordination that accompanies air charters.  For more information, visit https://akaod.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-arctic-on-demand-an-all-new-alaska-specific-cargo-and-passenger-air-charter-solutions-provider-301062347.html

SOURCE Arctic On-Demand

