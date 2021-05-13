Intravenous Fluid Bags Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2021-2025 | Widespread Availability And Affordability Of IV Fluid Bags to upheave Growth | Technavio

|
13.05.2021 18:07:00
NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 2.38 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the intravenous fluid bags market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, and SSY Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, widespread availability and affordability of IV fluid bags, increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Home Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- Asia
- North America
- Europe
- ROW
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40565
Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the intravenous fluid bags market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, and SSY Group Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Intravenous Fluid Bags Market size
- Intravenous Fluid Bags Market trends
- Intravenous Fluid Bags Market industry analysis
The use of multi-chambered IV fluid bags for parenteral nutrition is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as risks associated with the use of IV fluid bags is may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intravenous fluid bags market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Medical Gas Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical gas equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 3.79 billion and record a decelerating CAGR of 10.82% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download Free Sample
Alcohol Prep Pads Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The alcohol prep pads market has the potential to grow by USD 194.50 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download Free Sample
Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intravenous fluid bags market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intravenous fluid bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intravenous fluid bags market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intravenous fluid bags market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- ICU Medical Inc.
- JW Lifescience Corp.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- PolyCine GmbH
- Smiths Group Plc
- SSY Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download Latest Free Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-fluid-bags-market-will-accelerate-at-a-cagr-of-over-6-through-2021-2025--widespread-availability-and-affordability-of-iv-fluid-bags-to-upheave-growth--technavio-301291109.html
SOURCE Technavio
Inside
Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?
Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt fand feiertagsbedingt am Donnerstag kein Handel statt. Nach seinen anfänglichen starken Abgaben vermochte es der deutsche Leitindex letztlich doch wieder zuzulegen. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. In Fernost waren die Bären am Drücker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}