Intravenous Fluid Bags Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2021-2025 | Widespread Availability And Affordability Of IV Fluid Bags to upheave Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 2.38 bn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the intravenous fluid bags market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amcor Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, and SSY Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, widespread availability and affordability of IV fluid bags, increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals



Home Healthcare



Others

Geography

Asia



North America



Europe



ROW

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intravenous fluid bags market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amcor Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, and SSY Group Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market size

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market trends

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market industry analysis

The use of multi-chambered IV fluid bags for parenteral nutrition is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as risks associated with the use of IV fluid bags is may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intravenous fluid bags market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist intravenous fluid bags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intravenous fluid bags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intravenous fluid bags market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intravenous fluid bags market vendors

