01.07.2021 04:45:00

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The healthcare industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology clinics, and Others), Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."

The market is driven by the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions. In addition, the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance is anticipated to boost the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices market.

Unintended pregnancies are one of the major public health concerns, creating a substantial socioeconomic burden on society and individuals. They can be controlled by the use of contraceptive methods. However, these birth control measures do not have a high success rate as they require frequent and specific actions on the part of the user. Hence, IUDs are used as they do not require frequent actions from the user and can last for almost ten years. With the increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, the demand for IUDs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Companies:

AbbVie Inc.
The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, LILETTA.

Bayer AG
The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Mirena.

DKT International
The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brands, SafeLoad and Silverline.

EUROGINE SL
The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, Gold T.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
The company offers intrauterine contraceptive devices under the brand, ellaOne.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Hospitals - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Gynecology clinics - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • Hormonal intrauterine device - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Copper intrauterine device - size and forecast 2020-2025

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/intrauterine-contraceptive-devicesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrauterine-contraceptive-devices-market-in-health-care-equipment-industry--technavio-301323697.html

SOURCE Technavio

