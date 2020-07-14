IntraOp and OSU Announce Collaboration in FLASH

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraOp Medical Corporation announced today the delivery of its pre-clinical high dose rate electron beam linear accelerator to The Ohio State University Comprehensive James Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) for the study of FLASH radiotherapy. The system was purchased by the OSUCCC – James and is the first IntraOp FLASH system delivered to a U.S Institution with confirmed capabilities of delivering dose rates of over 600 Gy per second delivered in 6 and 9 MeV.

Pre-clinical testing has demonstrated that FLASH radiotherapy has a number of biological benefits and an improved therapeutic index by producing a protective effect for normal tissue. This technology represents a paradigm shift in the field of oncology with the potential to both expand and improve the role of radiation therapy in the treatment of cancer patients.

The OSUCCC - James Department of Radiation Oncology serves as an international training center for radiation oncology and is recognized globally as a leader in the field of radiation oncology for cancer treatments, state-of-the-art technologies as well as its thought-leadership in clinical, translational, and basic research empowered by an acclaimed team of physicians.

"Researchers at the OSUCCC - James have been thought leaders in the field of IORT for decades, leveraging IntraOp's technology in the treatment of head and neck, gynecological, colorectal, breast, and hepatobiliary cancer, and we're excited to strengthen our collaboration with their team," said Derek T. DeScioli, Chief Executive Officer of IntraOp Medical Corporation.

"Ohio State is extremely well-poised to become the global leader in the development of pan-FLASH clinical capabilities ranging from electrons to protons. We are extremely excited to partner with IntraOp to launch key investigations paving the way for future clinical implementation of FLASH-electrons in this setting," according to Arnab Chakravarti, MD, Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology who also serves as the Klotz Family Chair of Cancer Research and the Director of the Brain Tumor Program at the OSUCCC – James. "The existing data on FLASH-electrons, especially in the IORT setting, holds the potential of greatly enhancing the overall therapeutic ratio of radiation in a truly transformational manner."

About IntraOp Medical Corporation

IntraOp® is the leading innovator of electron therapy devices for treating cancer. IntraOp's compact and mobile linear accelerators enable oncologists to deliver effective, precise, and affordable radiation therapy at the point of care; thereby enabling new treatment options for patients and increasing the accessibility of effective treatment. Leading oncologists, hospitals, and research centers all over the world utilize IntraOp's products to improve patient care. Based in Sunnyvale, California, IntraOp is a cancer care company dedicated to Accelerating the Cure. For more information please visit www.intraop.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraop-and-osu-announce-collaboration-in-flash-301093140.html

SOURCE IntraOp Medical Corporation