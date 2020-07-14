14.07.2020 16:36:00

IntraOp and OSU Announce Collaboration in FLASH

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraOp Medical Corporation announced today the delivery of its pre-clinical high dose rate electron beam linear accelerator to The Ohio State University Comprehensive James Cancer Center  - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) for the study of FLASH radiotherapy.  The system was purchased by the OSUCCC – James and is the first IntraOp FLASH system delivered to a U.S Institution with confirmed capabilities of delivering dose rates of over 600 Gy per second delivered in 6 and 9 MeV.

IntraOp® (PRNewsfoto/IntraOp Medical Corporation)

Pre-clinical testing has demonstrated that FLASH radiotherapy has a number of biological benefits and an improved therapeutic index by producing a protective effect for normal tissue. This technology represents a paradigm shift in the field of oncology with the potential to both expand and improve the role of radiation therapy in the treatment of cancer patients.  

The OSUCCC - James Department of Radiation Oncology serves as an international training center for radiation oncology and is recognized globally as a leader in the field of radiation oncology for cancer treatments, state-of-the-art technologies as well as its thought-leadership in clinical, translational, and basic research empowered by an acclaimed team of physicians.

"Researchers at the OSUCCC - James have been thought leaders in the field of IORT for decades, leveraging IntraOp's technology in the treatment of head and neck, gynecological, colorectal, breast, and hepatobiliary cancer, and we're excited to strengthen our collaboration with their team," said Derek T. DeScioli, Chief Executive Officer of IntraOp Medical Corporation.

"Ohio State is extremely well-poised to become the global leader in the development of pan-FLASH clinical capabilities ranging from electrons to protons. We are extremely excited to partner with IntraOp to launch key investigations paving the way for future clinical implementation of FLASH-electrons in this setting," according to Arnab Chakravarti, MD, Chair and Professor of Radiation Oncology who also serves as the Klotz Family Chair of Cancer Research and the Director of the Brain Tumor Program at the OSUCCC – James. "The existing data on FLASH-electrons, especially in the IORT setting, holds the potential of greatly enhancing the overall therapeutic ratio of radiation in a truly transformational manner." 

About IntraOp Medical Corporation
IntraOp® is the leading innovator of electron therapy devices for treating cancer.  IntraOp's compact and mobile linear accelerators enable oncologists to deliver effective, precise, and affordable radiation therapy at the point of care; thereby enabling new treatment options for patients and increasing the accessibility of effective treatment.  Leading oncologists, hospitals, and research centers all over the world utilize IntraOp's products to improve patient care. Based in Sunnyvale, California, IntraOp is a cancer care company dedicated to Accelerating the Cure.  For more information please visit www.intraop.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraop-and-osu-announce-collaboration-in-flash-301093140.html

SOURCE IntraOp Medical Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.14
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 357.10
1.62 %
Swiss Re 75.60
1.56 %
UBS Group 11.33
1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 345.40
0.99 %
Nestle 106.46
-0.97 %
Alcon 52.96
-1.01 %
Lonza Grp 535.00
-1.36 %
Novartis 81.01
-1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 330.85
-1.80 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:58
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:24
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - Attraktive single BRCs auf HelloFresh
07:58
SMI droht Ungemach
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:06
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsreche aus - Meyer Burger-Aktie minus 28 Prozent
Deswegen legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken etwas zu
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit herben Abschlägen
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Bären lasten auf Meyer Burger
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der US-Leitindex Dow Jones tendiert etwas leichter. Die heimischen Märkte zeigen sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notiert schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB